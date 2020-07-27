Famke Janssen Is "Noticing Cameras More" & It's All Thanks to Peacock's The Capture

After watching The Capture, you'll never look at surveillance the same way.
The stars of the Peacock original made this very point on Friday as they opened up about the British crime-drama for Comic-Con@Home. For those unfamiliar with the plot, The Capture stars Holliday Grainger as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, who is tasked with arresting Lance Corporal Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) for a crime that was allegedly captured on camera.
"I've definitely started noticing cameras more than I did before," Famke Janssen, who plays Jessica Mallory, said during the panel. "And I'm incredibly private as a person! I don't do social media or anything…just to protect my privacy."
As she continued, Famke revealed that "everything is turned off on my phone," a choice she feels confident about after filming The Capture.
"Just knowing the ends to which people can go and how incredibly complicated it is in today's world to have any type of privacy," she added. "And what you do and say can be used against you. And then, with manipulation of existing footage makes it even more frightening to me."
Co-star Ron Perlman expressed a similar sentiment as he said that "all the care you take" for privacy doesn't really matter.
"They're listening and they're watching," the Sons of Anarchy alum sounded off. "And they can do anything that they want with that information, depending on what kind of mood they're in at any given time."
Spine-chilling stuff!
In order to prepare for this series, both Callum and Holliday underwent extensive training. Where Callum received weapons and surveillance training, Holliday spoke with numerous experts and even ended up on a murder investigation.
"One of them was a cold case that was in my area and…I ended up on a walk around of the crime scene in my local area," Holliday shared. "And, because I knew the park better than them, I was just like, 'Oh no, no, no! This is the quickest entrance, this is the nearest entrance to the pond and these are the woods.'"
Per the Cinderella actress, she was "determined" she'd solve the case.
And if the above aren't reasons enough to tune in to The Capture, Callum has already been nominated Best Leading Actor at the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards.
"It was a lovely surprise," the humble actor remarked.
You can catch the entire panel above. Check out more original series coming to Peacock below.
Season 1 of The Capture is available on Peacock now.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBC Universal family.)