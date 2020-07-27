Prince William Teams Up With David Beckham and More Athletes for Mental Health Initiative

When it comes to mental health in soccer, Prince William is helping to bring heads together.

On Sunday, it was announced that the soccer system spanning England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland had come together in the name of mental health and in collaboration with the royal's Heads Up campaign to sign the "Mentally Healthy Football" Declaration.

"The 'Mentally Healthy Football' Declaration will see governing bodies, leagues and organizations from across UK football recognizing that mental health is as important as physical health, and pioneering a ‘team approach' on this important issue," a press release explained. "Together, the UK football family will build on the important work that clubs and football organizations are already doing, working together to ensure the mental health of players, staff, managers, coaches and officials is prioritized."

As Prince William's Instagram account concluded, "This is a legacy we can all be proud of—following a season we will never forget," a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following the milestone declaration, the Duke of Cambridge joined a video call with England Men's Captain David Beckham, Manchester City and England Women's Captain Steph Houghton, Aston Villa and England Men's Tyrone Mings, Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend and Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti.