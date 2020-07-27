Where Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Really Stand After Their Reunion

As a wise pop star once sang, "The heart wants what it wants."

Over the weekend, exes Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich came together to celebrate her 32nd birthday at a pool party attended by members of their inner circle. So does the pair's surprise reunion indicate that a possible reconciliation is in the works? According to one source, "Their situation is complicated."

"They have a group of friends who came together to celebrate," the insider tells E! News. "Brooks is very much a part of the group and she wanted him there."

However, we're told Julianne and Brooks' dynamic can get "confusing" because "there's so much love and emotion between them."

"Once Julianne felt Brooks was moving on," the source adds, "she started to second-guess herself. They aren't back together but they aren't moving in separate directions either. His friends worry that if he takes her back, she will just change her mind again. She really doesn't know what she wants."