Sophie Turner Welcomes Baby Girl
Loni Love Sounds Off on Tamera Mowry's Departure From The Real

A sad, but understandable goodbye.

Tamera Mowry recently announced that she's leaving The Real after seven years, and on today's Daily Pop, the actress and TV personality's co-host Loni Love shared how she feels about the news. 

"It's bittersweet," Loni told E!'s Justin Sylvester after joking that she was going to "kidnap" her fellow daytime talk show host so she couldn't leave. "But the thing is that Tamera wants to move on and do other things."

"So when she told me, I'm, you know, 100 percent in support of that," Loni added.

Like Tamera, the 49-year-old comedian has starred on The Real since it first launched in 2013. And boy, does she have stories to share! As Loni told Justin on Daily Pop, her new book, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To, details all of her "Hollywood shenanigans." 

Though the memoir contains a number of revelations, Loni explained that so far, readers have been most surprised to learn about her life pre-fame. 

"I think that a lot of people didn't know that I have an electrical engineering degree," Loni said. "People didn't know that I was homeless. One time I was married. I was an engineer."

Most recently, Loni was able to add "Celebrity Call Center guest" to her long-running list of job titles.

She's set to appear on the E! show—which gives ordinary people an extraordinary opportunity to receive advice from their favorite celebrities on fun, lighthearted and relatable topics—tonight, alongside Chrisley Knows Best's Todd Chrisley, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss-Tucker and Todd Tucker.

"You know what I like about this show, is that you don't know what question you're gonna get," Love expressed. "And they're actual fans!"

She also gave Justin a sneak peek of the burning questions to come, revealing that one caller inquired about whether or not they should tell their girlfriend that they're a "cross dresser!"

Watch the complete Daily Pop interview above—you don't want to miss out on Loni's relationship advice—and tune into the all-new Celebrity Call Center tonight at 10 p.m. on E!

