Sophie Turner Welcomes Baby Girl
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl: Look Back at Their Road to Parenthood

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed their first child together, reps for the couple confirm to E! News. Take a look back at their road to baby below.

And baby makes three!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially parents. Reps for the couple confirm to E! News, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby." Per TMZ, Turner gave birth to baby girl named Willa on Wednesday, July 22.

This exciting news comes about four years after romance rumors first starting burnin' up for Sophie and Joe. As fans of the duo may recall, the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers singer were first spotted spending time together at the 2016 MTV EMAs.

A year later, Sophie and Joe announced their engagement. The stars went on to tie the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, just hours after appearing at the Billboard Music Awards. In June of that year, Sophie, 24, and Joe, 30, went on to have a second wedding ceremony in France, surrounded by friends and family.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

"Sophie wore a long lace dress with sleeves. She had her hair down with a veil and had light makeup," one insider shared with E! News at the time. "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."

In early 2020, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that they were expecting their first child together. Though the couple never officially confirmed the news, a source previously told E! News that they're "extremely excited" to become parents.

And now that their baby has arrived, let's take a look back at Joe and Sophie's road to parenthood!

Look of Love

Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016.

Welcome to Miami

The duo held hands in Miami back in December 2016.

Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

I Heart NY

The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Weekend Warriors

The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

Lavish Looks

The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

Melts the Heart

She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Sucker For You

The actress—along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Rulers of Winterfell

The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Queen of the North

The Game of Thrones actress cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from the show, with her real life beau inside the show's premiere party.

They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

Power Couple

After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Fashion Statements

The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Chasing Happiness

The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas BrothersChasing Happiness documentary premiere.

Strike a Pose

The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"

Dog Days

The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

We'll Always Have Paris

The two smooch in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.

Cuddle Buddies

Jonas shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."

Instagram Husband

The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.

L'Amour

The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.

