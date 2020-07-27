Sophie Turner Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Joe Jonas

Although she never formally announced her pregnancy, Sophie Turner has welcomed her first child with Joe Jonas.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," reps for the couple confirm to E! News.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones alum reportedly gave birth to a sweet baby girl on Wednesday, July 22. According to TMZ, the bundle of joy's name is Willa.

In February, E! News learned that she and Joe were expecting. The two, who are notoriously private about their personal lives, did not comment on her pregnancy at the time nor have they spoken publicly about the arrival of their little one since. However, at the time, a source told E! the duo were "extremely excited" to become parents: "They told their families and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."

Back in March, they seemed to have fans believing they were expecting a little boy after a shopping trip in Studio City, Calif. "Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was," a source detailed at the time. "It seemed like they were only interested in male items."