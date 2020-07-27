Kenneth and Armando Struggle With PDA in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Sneak Peek

Kenneth and Armando are finally reunited, but there's a hard road ahead for these lovebirds.

On last week's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kenneth made is way from Florida to Mexico to live with Armando, and both men couldn't have been happier.

"You made my dream come true," Armando said.

"You made mine," Kenneth replied.

Now, in a new sneak peek exclusive to E! News, the couple has to deal with a few realities. Armando, 31, is newly out of the closet while Kenneth, 57, has been out for most of his life. Armando's not prepared to show PDA on the street in Mexico, while Kenneth wants to hold his boyfriend's hand as they take a walk.

"No, not here," Armando says to hand holding, and to kissing he says, "Not right now."

"I know from my past visits to Mexico to see Armando, he does not like any kind of PDA. But I moved here. This is our life now," Kenneth says in a confessional. "I know I'm planning on asking him very soon to marry me, and I would think he would be farther along than what he is."