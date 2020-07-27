Lala Kent Shuts Down Rumors That She Split From Fiancé Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules fans need not worry: Lala Kent and "her man" are doing just fine.
The Bravo star sent social media into a frenzy on Sunday when she mysteriously deleted photos of her fiancé Randall Emmett from her Instagram, but as it turns out, Lala was just subtly expressing her frustration.
She offered up this explanation in an Instagram post Monday morning, pairing a sweet photo of the two kissing with a caption that began, "Y'all we didn't break up."
"I'm petty...so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive," the 29-year-old continued. "Then I re-add them."
Lala added one last note, referencing the brand new ink she debuted last week: "I mean, I have this dude's name tattooed on my arm. He's stuck with me."
That means, as Lala later wrote in an Instagram Story, Randall should get used to the Instagram antics! After all, this isn't the first time she's done this.
"It won't be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad," she explained. "I'm petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it. & if it's the most petty thing I do, I'm okay with it."
After Lala wiped her feed clean of Randall, some also wondered if a message she posted to her Instagram story was related.
"Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it," the Story read. "My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task."
However, as Lala herself put it on Monday, "My stories are not 'cryptic.' My last story was the fourth step prayer. One of the hardest steps in the 12 step program."
Lala, who's been very open about her sobriety, added that she'll "continue to post a prayer from the program, each day."
Even Randall addressed the rumors—though not directly—by sharing a fan's post to his Instagram Story.
"Everyone should calm their tits, they are [obviously] still together and going strong," the user wrote alongside a screengrab of a video Randall recently posted, showing Lala. "Deleting pictures and posting a heartfelt post does not necessarily mean a break up, come on now."
The 49-year-old director also shared a selfie Lala took with his two daughters on Sunday.
"Family," Randall captioned the photo. "Happy time together."
The couple first announced their engagement in September 2018, with Lala calling the night Randall proposed "the best night of my entire life."
"I got engaged to the man of my dreams," she wrote on Instagram. "I get to call this amazing human my fiancé!"
Lala and Randall were initially set to wed in April of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to reschedule. For now, they're currently enjoying the tropical weather in Puerto Rico, where Randall is filming his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass!
