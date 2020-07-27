Lala Kent Shuts Down Rumors That She Split From Fiancé Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules fans need not worry: Lala Kent and "her man" are doing just fine.

The Bravo star sent social media into a frenzy on Sunday when she mysteriously deleted photos of her fiancé Randall Emmett from her Instagram, but as it turns out, Lala was just subtly expressing her frustration.

She offered up this explanation in an Instagram post Monday morning, pairing a sweet photo of the two kissing with a caption that began, "Y'all we didn't break up."

"I'm petty...so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive," the 29-year-old continued. "Then I re-add them."

Lala added one last note, referencing the brand new ink she debuted last week: "I mean, I have this dude's name tattooed on my arm. He's stuck with me."

That means, as Lala later wrote in an Instagram Story, Randall should get used to the Instagram antics! After all, this isn't the first time she's done this.

"It won't be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad," she explained. "I'm petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it. & if it's the most petty thing I do, I'm okay with it."