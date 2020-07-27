Karlie Kloss Shows Subtle Support for Taylor Swift's folklore Album

No bad blood here! Karlie Kloss is showing some support for Taylor Swift's new album.

Despite rumors of a rift between the celeb BFFs, the supermodel's recent social media activity proves that it's all just folklore. Over the weekend, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to "like" a series of posts about the Grammy winner's eighth studio album, including one from fellow model Martha Hunt. In the picture, Hunt can be seen wearing a cardigan gifted to her by the superstar singer, a nod to her new single of the same name.

Hunt, a close Swift pal, captioned the Instagram snap with lyrics from the star's song "Cardigan," writing, "peter losing wendy."

Kloss also showed love to a Swift-related post from designer Christian Siriano. "Well #taylorswift inspired a paint session last night after a very hard day in fashion," he wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his art. "So her wonderstruck gown painting is now available on ChristianSiriano.com! Oh and my custom Siriano little sofa is fitting in just perfectly!"