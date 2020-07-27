Kathie Lee Gifford Recalls the Last Time She Saw Regis Philbin Before His Death

Related : Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead at 88

Kathie Lee Gifford appeared on Monday's episode of Today and recalled the last time she saw the late Regis Philbin.

The 66-year-old TV host said she had invited Philbin and his wife, Joy, to join her for lunch at her Connecticut home just a few weeks ago.

"I saw Reg get out of the car with Joy, and I'd sensed much more fragility than I'd seen in him since the last time in January out in Los Angeles," Gifford said.

She said the trio sat on her porch and enjoyed the couple's "favorite thing," frutti di mare. "We laughed ourselves sick," Gifford continued. "We always just picked up right where we left off."

While Gifford said they all had "the best time," she also wondered if she'd see Philbin again.

"After they left, I just thought to myself, 'Lord is that the last time I'm going to see my friend?'" she said. "Because he was failing, I could tell."