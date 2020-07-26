Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPhotosVideos

See All Your Favorite Stars Taking over 2020's Virtual Comic-Con

Maisie Williams, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and more stars are joining in on the Comic-Con 2020 fun.

This year, everyone scored a ticket to Comic-Con.

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wildly popular event decided to switch things up in 2020 with virtual panels, interviews and more. Thus, Comic-Con@Home was born.

"Although conditions prevent celebrating in person, the show, as they say, must go on," spokesperson David Glanzer said in a statement in June, after organizers the annual event would be done virtually. "With Comic-Con@Home, SDCC hopes to deliver the best of the Comic-Con experience and a sense of its community to anyone with an internet connection and an interest in all aspects of pop culture."

Despite this year's circumstances, that doesn't mean fans haven't enjoyed learning about what's to come in movies, television and pop culture. Plus, some of our favorite celebrities joined in on the fun to discuss their upcoming projects or to simply catch up and chat with their cast.

Those participating in this year's panels? Maisie Williams, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Charlie Heaton and so many others.

To see all of the celebrities taking over the virtual Comic-Con event this year, scroll through our gallery below!

Youtube / Comic-Con International
Nathan Fillion

Showrunner Alexi Hawley talks with Nathan Fillion about his career in film and television.

Youtube / Comic-Con International
Alan Tudyk

The actor catches up with Nathan Fillion and his fellow colleagues on Sunday.

YouTube
Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy talks her upcoming movieThe New Mutants.

Youtube / Comic-Con International
Gina Torres

The actress is all smiles during a panel with Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk and others.

YouTube
Bless the Harts Cast

Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig and most Bless the Harts cast members enjoys painting, wine drinking and more during its Comic-Con 2020 virtual panel.

Youtube / Comic-Con International
Jon Huertas

The Castle actor joins Nathan Fillion on Sunday during his panel.

YouTube
Maisie Williams

The New Mutants star discusses queer superhero representation in her new movie. "It was really wonderful to be able to see a relationship look like this," she shares. "In the typically masculine world of superheroes, it was just lovely to see these two fragile women protect one another and bring light out in each other... I'm glad that the fans are so excited for it because I think it's really important to see relationships like this."

Youtube / Comic-Con International
Joss Whedon

The writer-director chats with Nathan Fillion and others during a panel with the actor.

YouTube
Jurnee Smollett-Bell

"Went to #ComicConAtHome, in my living room! Haha! New normal," the actress shares on Twitter. "Warmed my soul to see my #lovecraftcountry family again."

YouTube
Sonequa Martin-Green

The actress opens up about her upcoming Amazon Prime animated series by Robert Kirkman.

Youtube / Comic-Con International
Molly Quinn

The Castle actress joins her old cast members, Nathan Fillion, Jon Huertas and others on Sunday.

YouTube
Hoops Cast

The Hoops cast is already bringing the funny before its series hits Netflix.

YouTube
Wilson Cruz

The actor shares the importance of LGBTQ+ representation in media with fellow actors, Tatiana MaslanyJamie Chung, Anthony Rapp and others.

YouTube
Keanu Reeves

"I can't feel or laugh or do anything like the way that working on Bill & Ted does and working with Alex [Winter]. That doesn't exist anywhere else in the world for me," Keanu expresses during a panel with his co-stars and Kevin Smith.

YouTube
His Dark Materials Cast

Cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy chat about their upcoming HBO Max series.

Youtube / Comic-Con International
Seamus Dever

The Castle actor has a reunion with his cast members, Nathan Fillion, Molly Quinn, Jon Huertas and others.

YouTube
Charlie Heaton

The actor joins his castmates to chat about everything surrounding his upcoming film, The New Mutants.

Youtube / Comic-Con International
Mekia Cox

The Rookie star makes a special appearance during Nathan Fillion's panel on Sunday.

