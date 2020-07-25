Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPhotosVideos

Regis Philbin Dead at 88: A Look Back at His Legendary TV Career in Photos

Regis Philbin, the legendary TV host famous for Live with Regis and Kathie Lee and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, has died, his family confirmed on Saturday.

Regis Philbin, Kelly RipaDisney-ABC Domestic Television

Hollywood has lost a show business legend. 

Regis Philbin, the famed TV personality whose hosting career spanned six decades, died at 88 years old on Friday, July 24.  

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," Philbin's family told E! News in a statement. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about."

The statement concluded, "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Amid his many achievements of the years, Philbin is most famously known as the co-host of ABC's Live, on which he appeared from 1988 until his departure in 2011 alongside both Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa.

Of course, that was hardly his only job. Philbin's was a familiar face on television as he also served as the original host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and America's Got Talent and often popped up as a guest host on other shows, including The ViewRachael Ray and with his former co-host, Gifford, on the fourth hour of Today

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

More recently, fans spotted him in a farewell tribute to Gifford during her final show co-hosting on Today in April 2019. "I will always remember the great times we had working together and how you are as a person—just great," he told her in a video montage. 

To revisit the many great times in Philbin's long and successful career, keep scrolling for E!'s gallery below.

Getty Images
1967

 

Philbin gets his first big break as the announcer for ABC's The Joey Bishop Show

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
1970

His countless television credits include That Girl, an ABC sitcom also starring Marlo Thomas.

Getty Images
1975

He also appears as a sideline host for the ABC game show, Almost Anything Goes

Paul DrinkwaterNBC/NBCU Photo Bank
1982

 

He lands his own eponymous talk show in the early '80s, which featured celebrity guests like Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Michael Dombroski/Newsday RM via Getty Images
1988

Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee premieres in 1988 and instantly quickly becomes a nationwide hit.

1988

Regis and Kathie Lee's onscreen dynamic captivates viewers at home. They co-host the morning show until 2000, when Kathie Lee announces her exit. 

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
1993

Daughters Jennifer Philbin and Joanna Philbin support their famous father. 

Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank
1996

Regis lands a guest spot alongside Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank
1996

 Philbin appears on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno

Maria Melin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
1999

From 1999 to 2002, Philbin hosts Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, which becomes a phenomenon across America. 

Getty Images
2000

Philbin is pictured here with wife Joy Philbin, who he married in 1970. 

Jemal Countess/WireImage
2005

After Kathie Lee's departure, Kelly Ripa is chosen as Regis' new Live! co-host. 

Rob Kim/Getty Images
2011

The duo continues to entertain audiences for years to come. 

Bennett Raglin/WireImage
2011

Shortly after celebrating his and Ripa's 10-year anniversary, Philbin announces his retirement from Live! after 28 years. 

Jim Spellman/WireImage
2020

Regis dies on July 24 at the age of 88. His family shares in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday."

Plans for Philbin's memorial have not been announced. 

