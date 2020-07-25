Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPhotosVideos

Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead at 88

The legendary television host passed away on Friday, July 24. He was 88 years old.

Hollywood has lost a star.

Regis Philbin has sadly died, People confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon. The legendary television host passed away on Friday, July 24, at the age of 88.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement shared with the publication.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the family's statement continued. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

E! News has reached out to the late host's representatives for comment, and has yet to receive a response.

At this time it's unclear if a public memorial service will be held in his honor.

