Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dead at 73

The world of music has lost a legend.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Peter Green has died at the age of 73. According to BBC News, the music icon passed away this weekend.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," Green's family shared through lawyers, per the publication. "A further statement will be provided in the coming days."

At this time, it's unknown what the musician's cause of death was. E! News has reached out to Green's representatives for comment and has yet to receive a response.

The 73-year-old star was an acclaimed blues and rock guitarist. He's best-known for co-founding Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. He and Mick were two of eight members in the band, which also included Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer.