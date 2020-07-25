Untangling the Aftermath of Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest

Related : Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail Due to Flight Risk

Ghislaine Maxwell isn't going anywhere for the foreseeable future. That much is known.

The heiress and socialite who, a federal indictment alleges, herded girls as young as 14 into the clutches of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and conspired to abuse them, is in jail—and behind bars is where a judge is determined to have her remain while awaiting trial.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty on all charges: conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel and engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, all between 1994 and 1997; as well as two counts of perjury for allegedly lying in a 2016 deposition when she denied massaging girls and begged ignorance of Epstein's pattern of behavior.

"I don't know what you're talking about," she's quoted when asked if Epstein had a "scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages," the unifying thread of the accusations against him.

She's facing up to 35 years in prison.