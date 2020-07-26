How Food TV Has Become the Easiest Vacation to Take Without Ever Leaving Your Couch

Real talk: The need to get up and go is bordering on desperate.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact our ability to travel either domestically or abroad, we remain a nation of Rapunzels, cloistered in the safety of our homes as cases continue to rise. With no end to our present predicament in sight just yet, the prospect of taking a vacation or even just enjoying a nice meal inside a restaurant shrinks further and further out of reach.
In the face of all of this, what are those of us ravenous for a good roam to do? Turn on the TV, of course.
The proliferation of the food travelogue show over the last few years has become something of a godsend in these trying times, offering an opportunity to take a virtual holiday from the comfort of our own couches. These shows, which often involve a chef or TV personality visiting some far-flung locale to seek out the culinary delights within its borders, are a potent reminder of all that the world has to offer, satisfying the urge to explore as much as possible until we can resume the real thing.
So if the travel bug won't stop biting, take a trip right to your living room and start your world tour with one of these excellent shows. No passport necessary.