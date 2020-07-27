Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPhotosVideos
Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg Shares Her bareMinerals Beauty Must-Haves

Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg shares the clean beauty items she can't stop using from bareMinerals.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 27, 2020
E-Commerce, Arielle Vandenberg for bareMineralsbareMinerals

Like you, Arielle Vandenberg knows there are a lot of clean beauty brands out on the market. 

But from the moment she started exploring skincare and makeup, the Love Island host fell in love with bareMinerals

"I've been a fan of bareMinerals since high school. My mom bought me the Original Loose Foundation and I was hooked!" Arielle shared with E! News exclusively. "I'm still such a bareMinerals enthusiast, given their dedication to clean beauty that really works!"

So perhaps it's only fitting that Arielle partnered with the brand on their SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb collection that helps your skin look stronger and younger. See the items that stand out above the rest below. 

Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Finds

SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb Serum

"For the daytime, I opt for the bareMinerals SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb Serum to keep my skin soft and glowy," Arielle shared with us. "I love a glow!"

$62
bareMinerals
$62
Sephora

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation

It's the iconic mineral makeup that started the clean beauty revolution in 1995! Arielle grew up with this foundation made up of five clean mineral ingredients. "I need to feel confident in the products I'm using, and that they aren't detrimental to my skin's health," Arielle shared with us when describing the importance of clean beauty. 

$32
bareMinerals
$32
Sephora
$32
Ulta

SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb Night Treatment

"I am ALL about moisture," Arielle confessed. "I love the bareMinerals SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb Night Treatment because I can apply it at night and wake up with my skin still moisturized, and maybe looking a little younger, I hope!

$42
bareMinerals

bareMinerals Gen Nude Lip Liner

Ever wonder why Arielle's lips look so fab on and off camera? She swears by this lip liner that can be worn over or under lipstick to flatter every nude look and finish.

$16
Sephora
$16
Ulta
$16
bareMinerals

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Gel Moisturizer

Arielle named this clean, multitasking tinted moisturizer as one of her favorites from the beauty brand. The product combines hydrating skincare benefits with naturally radiant, sheer, buildable coverage and SPF 30.

$33
Sephora
$33
Ulta
$33
bareMinerals

Check out these 25 things to take your self-care routine next level. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

