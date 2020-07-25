Why Scott Disick Is Finally Ready to Talk About His Late Parents With Mason, Penelope & Reign

Maintaining memories.

In this bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, Scott Disick shares photos from his past with youngest son Reign Disick and Kim Kardashian.

"Oh my god! This is what I was doing today," the KKW Beauty mogul expresses as Scott combs through photos. "I was organizing photo albums."

"Really?" the father of three responds. "Yeah, it's not easy."

As viewers saw earlier this season, Scott had an emotional reunion with his late parents' friend, who he called Uncle Dave. While Scott struggled to walk down memory lane during the visit, in this bonus scene he's more open to reminisce about the past.

"It must be so good to have all of these," Kim notes to Scott.

Scott shares, "Yeah, no it's really cool. I literally had no idea I had them."

As he continues, Scott confirms that he had "an amazing time" reconnecting with Uncle Dave.