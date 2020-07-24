Lili Reinhart Gets Candid About the Pandemic's Impact on Her Mental Health

Lili Reinhart is speaking out about her mental health.

The 23-year-old actress discussed her struggle with anxiety during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday. Speaking to author Sylvester McNutt III, the Riverdale star said she stresses herself out "all the time." The COVID-19 pandemic, Lili said, has not helped either.

"I'll have a very simple task...to do, but you know, I don't want to do it," she told the bestselling author. "Say, going to the post office. Like, I really don't want to drive to the post office. It gives me anxiety because I don't want to have to leave my dog; I don't want to have to deal with going out in public; I don't want to do the mask thing. I would, but like I don't want to put myself in a stressful environment. And I get myself hyped up about very dumb things. And I do that all the time. I remind myself, 'Why the hell are you stressing yourself out about going to the damn post office?'"

Reinhart has battled with anxiety for years. During the discussion, she recalled how she started getting panic attacks when she was in eighth grade.