Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Below Deck Med Preview: Captain Sandy Loses It Over a Plate of Nachos!

Captain Sandy Yawn is not happy with the meal Chef Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran serves guests on the all-new Below Deck Mediterranean. Watch the exclusive clip below!

By Allison Crist Jul 27, 2020 4:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCelebritiesBelow Deck Mediterranean

A client dinner on tonight's all-new Below Deck Mediterranean is shaping up to be disastrous!

E! has an exclusive sneak peek of the supersized episode, and once fans of the Bravo show spot what it is that's making Captain Sandy Yawn so angry, they're sure to be reminded of a very similar dinnertime fiasco.

In the clip, Captain Sandy is casually chatting with a group of on-board guests at what's supposed to be a "Vegas-themed" dinner, but it doesn't take long for her to realize the table is filled with dishes that don't exactly scream "fine dining."

Yawn asks the clients for their opinion, and one responds, "It was good, but..." while another points out that it was "too much" fried food.

Then, she sees it: a plate of disheveled nachos.

"What is that?" Yawn asks over and over again as chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier descends into the kitchen, uttering, "Jesus f--king Christ, Sandy," under her breath.

read
Below Deck Mediterranean's Hannah Ferrier Shares Her Go-To Hot Spots, Yachtie Pro Tips & More

As Below Deck Med fans recall, it was Hannah who once refused to serve that same dish, telling season four Chef Mila Kolomeitseva that the plate of chips, cheese and salsa she prepared was "disgusting."

But now, it's Captain Sandy who's disgusted.

"This is really, really not good," Hannah says in a confessional. "I definitely think I'm gonna need some therapy after this season. And some Xanax and Valium—basically anything I can get my hands on."

Trending Stories

1

Untangling the Many Developments Since Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest

2

Karlie Kloss Subtly Supports Taylor Swift's folklore Album

3

Tearful Kelly Ripa Recalls Learning of Regis Philbin's Death

photos
Craziest Guests on Below Deck

Back at the dinner table, the clients are trying to reassure Yawn that everything's okay.

"It's still tasty Captain Sandy!" one says.

Regardless, she issues an apology. They accept, and though it was likely meant to be a positive comment, one of the clients compares the dinner to "a kid's birthday party." 

read
See Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Take on the Cash Cab in New Sneak Peek

"This is never served on a table to a client on a super yacht," Captain Sandy says in a confessional. "In a million years. Ever."

To find out what happens, you'll have to catch the all-new, supersized episode tonight!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m., only on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Untangling the Many Developments Since Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest

2

Karlie Kloss Subtly Supports Taylor Swift's folklore Album

3

Tearful Kelly Ripa Recalls Learning of Regis Philbin's Death

4

Antoni Porowski Looks Completely Unrecognizable With New Buzzcut

5

How Jennifer Lopez Tamed Alex Rodriguez

Latest News

How Jennifer Lopez Tamed Alex Rodriguez

Exclusive

Kenneth and Armando Struggle With PDA in 90 Day Fiancé Clip

A Sexual Ice Cream Fetish Stumps Captain Lee & Stephanie Beatriz

How Sandra Bullock Rang In 56 With Jennifer Aniston & More Stars

Lala Kent Shuts Down Rumors That She Split From Fiancé Randall Emmett

Tearful Kelly Ripa Recalls Learning of Regis Philbin's Death

Karlie Kloss Subtly Supports Taylor Swift's folklore Album