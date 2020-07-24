Why Blake Shelton Says Becoming a Parent to Gwen Stefani's 3 Kids Has Been "Scary"

Blake Shelton has candidly opened up about the responsibility that has come from his years-long romance with Gwen Stefani.

It's no secret to fans that the country crooner and world-famous songstress have become one of Hollywood's most famous pairings since going public with their relationship in late 2015. Over the years, the two have forged a life together, starred on The Voice together, made music together and helped each other raise Stefani's three sons—Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6—from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

During a Today interview about his new joint single, "Happy Anywhere," and his quarantine life with Stefani and the kids, Shelton was asked about the sweet Father's Day tribute Stefani shared on social media.

The songstress captioned the photo post, "Happy father's day @blakeshelton thank u for helping me raise these boys!! #weloveyou! G K Z A gx."