Selling Sunset Season 3 Trailer Puts the Focus on Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's Divorce

Christine Quinn's wedding excitement might have to wait a little while.
Netflix just released the trailer for season three of Selling Sunset, and the big news this time around comes not from the sale of a multi-million dollar mansion (as if it ever does on this show), but from a TMZ alert. That appears to be how the Oppenheim Group learns that Justin Hartley has filed for divorce from their friend, colleague, and fellow Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.
The trailer shows Mary Fitzgerald visiting a crying Chrishell, and asking, "He just blindsided you?!"
"The crazy way in which this went down...people want answers," Chrishell says later on in the trailer. "I want answers."
The This Is Us star suddenly filed for divorce in November 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing the date of separation as July 8, 2019, while Chrishell claimed the date of separation was November 22, 2019. As a result, fans have indeed been wanting answers as to what happened between the couple.
Meanwhile, it seems that Christine may be struggling to balance support for Chrishell and her own happiness.
"I really want to be excited for my wedding, but obviously it's overshadowed by Chrishell's divorce," Christine says, though her wedding appears to still get a fabulous spotlight.
Viewers will get to see Christine marry former software engineer Christian Richard this season, and you can get a sneak peek at the elaborate wedding in the trailer below.
"Hot on the heels of season 2, the next installment picks-up with Chrishell reeling from a surprise divorce filing, upcoming nuptials for Christine, and of course incredible listings along Hollywood's famed Sunset Strip," reads the Netflix description of the season.
Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Maya Vander, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet, and Amanza Smith also star.
Selling Sunset returns with a new season August 7 on Netflix.