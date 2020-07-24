Chrissy Teigen Considers Breast Reduction Surgery One Month After Implant Removal

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared her thoughts on having a breast reduction surgery.

The topic came up after the 34-year-old cookbook author gave her fans a look at her outfit of the day. The Cravings star modeled a few necklaces and said, "We're working the jewels today." She then began pulling at her top.

"This is supposed to go over each t-tty, but my boobs are too low," she said. "And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large."

Last month, Teigen underwent surgery to have her breast implants removed. She even received a cake from manager Luke Dillon and talent agent Meghan Mackenzie that featured a tombstone with the words "RIP 2006 – 2020" above a black bra design. Her 4-year-old daughter Luna Simone Stephens made her a card with the words "bye boobies" on it, as well.

"Surgery went perfectly!" the Chrissy's Court celeb wrote on Instagram at the time. "So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least."