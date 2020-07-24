Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Prove They're "Happy Anywhere" in New Love Song

Related : Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Won't Make an Album Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are kicking off the weekend with new music.

The 50-year-old singer and the 44-year-old country crooner dropped their sweet song "Happy Anywhere" on Friday, July 24. In the tune, Shelton sings about how he's always been on the move; however, he suggests he's found his home with Stefani. And as long as they're together, it doesn't really matter where they are.

"I'm running wide open/I was born with my feet in motion," the couple, who has been dating since 2015, belts out in the chorus. "But since I met you, I swear/I could be happy anywhere/Any map dot location/You're always my destination/You're the only thing that I'm chained to/I could be happy anywhere/I could be happy anywhere with you."

The dynamic duo also shared a sneak peek at the corresponding music video, which shows footage of them at their homes in Oklahoma and California. Like many people, Shelton and Stefani have been spending more time at home amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances this year…man, there's never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" he says in a press release. "We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer—and this entire year."