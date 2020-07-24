Taylor Swift's Folklore Album Lyrics Decoded: Love, Loss and a "Mad Woman"

"The 1": In the first track on the album, Swift reflects on a lost love, singing, "I'm doing good, I'm on some new s--t/Been saying 'yes' instead of 'no'/I thought I saw you at the bus stop, I didn't though."

She later points out, "I guess you never know, never know/And if you wanted me, you really should've showed/And if you never bleed, you're never gonna grow/And it's alright now."

"But we were something, don't you think so? Roaring 20s, tossing pennies in the pool," the lyrics continue. "And if my wishes came true/It would've been you/In my defense, I have none/For never leaving well enough alone/But it would've been fun/If you would've been the one."

Swift wonders if just one thing in the relationship had been different, would they still be together?

"Cardigan": Swift told fans of the album's second track, "The song is about a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark." Lyrics to the song include, "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan/Under someone's bed/You put me on and said I was your favorite."

Swift later sings, "To kiss in cars and downtown bars/Was all we needed/You drew stars around my scars/But now I'm bleedin'."