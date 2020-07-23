Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Home Burglarized

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Montecito, Calif. home was burglarized on July 4, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

"The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim's celebrity status," authorities said in a press release, noting that the items taken from the couple's residence included "high value jewelry and watches."

It's not immediately known if Ellen and Portia were home at the time of the break in.

According to law enforcement, forensic technicians are "conducting an extensive and ongoing investigation." Additionally, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said it is in contact with other agencies to "determine if this is related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries."