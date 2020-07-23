What QUIÑ Loves From UGG's New Summer Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You wouldn't necessarily think of UGG as having shoes that were made for summer. But believe us when we say you're missing out if you haven't checked out their comfy, cool summer collection, featuring the new Fluffita sandal!
To showcase the Fluffita in style, UGG called on Los Angeles native, singer, songwriter, and model QUIÑ to be the face of the campaign: a smart move, considering she's a fan of the brand. "I love the Fluffita, Disco and the Fluff Yeah slides," QUIÑ shares. "They're all me, but my ultimate favorites got to be the Classic Tall chestnut boots, and their cute new Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard boots they have now."
Even in these challenging times, QUIÑ has been keeping busy and focusing on supporting her own personal growth journey. How has she been spending her time in quarantine? "I've been busy getting back in touch with myself," she says. "I've been soaking up my family, having more picnics, and learning more skills. I've been hand-making things, and have been taking advantage of the nature around me that needs to be explored and not taken for granted. That's what I've been on. I feel like this quarantine has really put things in perspective for me when it comes to what's important and what I can't afford to waste my time with."
Although we've all been social distancing and laying low during lockdowns, QUIÑ believes it's important to draw on your creativity to put together a look that suits your mood. As she puts it, "Looks are meant to match moods. So even though our options are limited these days, are they really? Go outside, make something up. If you feel like pulling out the outfit then that's what you got to do. If you feel like being cozy that's what you gotta do. Feeling yourself on every level is always important."
Are you ready to feel yourself on every level? Then shop QUIÑ's UGG picks below!
UGG Fluffita
UGG's iconic fluff sandals just got an upgrade in the new Fluffita, a flatform with an adjustable strap and contoured footbed for a custom feel. Of course, it's lined with the brand's signature curly sheepskin, making for the comfiest sandal around. Wear 'em with denim, a dress, or whatever makes you feel most comfortable. They come in five colors (but black is QUIÑ's favorite).
UGG Disco Slide
It's possible to dance the night away in these comfy slides, thereby honoring their namesake. But even if you don't, these retro platforms will still dress up your tootsies in both comfort and style, with a logo-embellished elastic backstrap and signature sheepskin lining. Plus, the sole is made of layered EVA foam for extra cushioning and support. Grab 'em in one of five colors.
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide
Part slipper, part sandal and all comfort, these statement slides definitely stand out in a crowd. They're coated in soft sheepskin and feature a lightweight platform to raise your style game. Plus, they were made in a factory that supports women in UGG's supply chain with the help of HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships with brands like UGG to empower and educate women in the workplace.
UGG Classic Tall II Boot
It's hard to beat a classic like UGG's signature Tall Sheepskin Boot, an It Girl staple that stands the test of time. The sole is durable and lightweight with cushioning and traction, with sheepskin lining that'll keep your feet warm no matter the weather. They're also made in a factory that supports women in UGG's supply chain with the help of HERproject.
UGG Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard
Everything you love about the classic UGG boot gets a new fashionable spin in this plush mini bootie, with a leopard-print sheepskin collar and a back tab with the UGG logo. It's still lined with sheepskin and features their lightweight, flexible sole, but these were totally made for pairing with athleisurewear.
