What QUIÑ Loves From UGG's New Summer Collection

You wouldn't necessarily think of UGG as having shoes that were made for summer. But believe us when we say you're missing out if you haven't checked out their comfy, cool summer collection, featuring the new Fluffita sandal!

To showcase the Fluffita in style, UGG called on Los Angeles native, singer, songwriter, and model QUIÑ to be the face of the campaign: a smart move, considering she's a fan of the brand. "I love the Fluffita, Disco and the Fluff Yeah slides," QUIÑ shares. "They're all me, but my ultimate favorites got to be the Classic Tall chestnut boots, and their cute new Fluff Mini Quilted Leopard boots they have now."

Even in these challenging times, QUIÑ has been keeping busy and focusing on supporting her own personal growth journey. How has she been spending her time in quarantine? "I've been busy getting back in touch with myself," she says. "I've been soaking up my family, having more picnics, and learning more skills. I've been hand-making things, and have been taking advantage of the nature around me that needs to be explored and not taken for granted. That's what I've been on. I feel like this quarantine has really put things in perspective for me when it comes to what's important and what I can't afford to waste my time with."