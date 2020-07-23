Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jacqueline Laurita's Daughter Ashlee Holmes Announces Separation

Related : "Real Housewives of New Jersey" Beer-Chugging Contest Gets Wild

Ashlee Holmes Malleo and Pete Malleo are going their separate ways.

Holmes, daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita, announced today that she and her husband of almost two years are splitting.

"I've been trying to find the right words to share this news. It's something that has been weighing pretty heavy on my heart, and I feel that it's best for my healing process to just put it out there," the former Bravo star share in a lengthy message in her IG stories Thursday. "A lot of you have sent me so many messages over the last few months. Some of you have even left comments on certain posts of mine with speculation. I've always been an incredibly open and honest person. Although no one is entitled to the details of my private life, I have always chosen to share them with you. I acknowledge and understand the fact that such a significant part of my life has been documented on television. Those of you who follow my husband Pete and I on social media have naturally become invested in our lives over the years. That being said, Pete and I have decided to separate."