14 QVC Christmas in July Finds That Will Bring Joy to Your Home Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's never too early to get in the holiday spirit.
In case you haven't checked your calendars, Christmas is almost five months away—but smart shoppers are already getting their lists ready and taking full advantage of items on sale.
This weekend, QVC will be continuing their Christmas in July sale with three days of festive decor, must-have toys and other holiday gifts that are sure to bring a smile to that picky person on your list.
With so much to choose from, we decided to compile some of the best food items, fashionable accessories and fragrant candles that are sure to be top sellers in the months to come.
How does Santa get all of his shopping done? Perhaps he starts early with our picks below.
Try It, Love It Beauty Christmas in July Sample Advent Calendar
Attention beauty lovers! QVC's annual advent calendar was just released with beloved items from Beekman 1802, Josie Maran, Peter Thomas Roth and more. We recommend shopping early before it sells out.
Melissa & Doug Pet Buddies Hand Puppets
Kids—and adults—will love playing with these soft and cuddly deluxe pets hand-puppet set! Heads up, shoppers! QVC has a huge selection of Melissa & Doug items available this month.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Cheers Drink Holder Stocking Sweater
Stand out at the holiday sweater party this winter when you wear this piece that includes a functional pocket for your drink or egg nog of choice.
Plush Holiday Deer Couple Set by Valerie
Home expert Valerie Parr Hill is known to bring some of the best home decor pieces to QVC for the Christmas season. These deer dressed in holiday outfits including black boots and a buckled belt are hard to resist.
HomeWorx by Harry Slatkin Set of (3) 18oz Country Weekends Set
When it comes to candles, QVC shoppers trust Harry Slatkin to bring them scents that fill up entire rooms and multiple floors. Between Mulled Wine, Pine Needles and Country Road scents, your house can smell like the holidays as long (or as early) as you want.
PlayWheels Boys Paw Patrol 3-Wheel Scooter
If your children or grandchildren love Paw Patrol, we highly recommend this scooter that's easy for beginners to control. With light-up wheels, the young kid in your life won't be able to stop riding around the neighborhood.
Peace Love World Set of 2 Printed Holiday Pillows
Make your living space even more welcoming with holiday pillows that double as decor. Shoppers can choose between the "Joy/Love" or "Family/Blessed" pillows.
Mrs. Prindable's 12-Piece Apple Individual Size Holiday Assortment
Give the gift of great taste with 12 individually wrapped caramel apples that are topped with triple chocolate chips and Christmas tree sprinkles. Trust us: Anyone who receives these will be so, so thankful.
Dearfoams Kids' Lil Bear Plaid Clog Slippers
Keep your kids' feet warm and stylish with these clog slippers that are perfect for all winter long. Shoppers can choose between buffalo plaid or sherpa coloring.
Cheryl's Holiday Train Set
Before gifting Santa some delicious cookies on Christmas Eve, treat yourself to Cheryl's beloved cookies in flavors such as chocolate chip and cocoa sugar.
Set of 3 Sisal Moose Family Posable Figures by Valerie
Dressed in holiday sweaters and scarves, this moose family by Valerie Parr Hill is more than happy to stay in your house for a while.
Philosophy Pure Skin Gift Set
Philosophy and QVC have great sets for beauty lovers who want to look and feel their best. Gift the purity made simple one-step facial cleanser with holiday gift bags included.
Temp-tations Snowmen Mugs with Gift Boxes
Add some holiday fun to your morning coffee or tea with these festive snowman mugs that are perfect for teachers gifts.
Kringle Express 50-piece Drawstring Gift Bag Set with Tags
Wrapping presents just got much easier thanks to this set that includes 25 drawstring gift bags and 25 gift tags.
