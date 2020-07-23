Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPhotosVideos

Designer Deals Under $50 at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale

Shop Alice + Olivia, Rebecca Minkoff and more at a major discount.

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 23, 2020 7:17 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom Rack already has great deals, but add an extra 25% off of that and we're in trouble. Their current Clear the Rack sale offers and extra 25% off clearance items, resulting in savings up to 75% off. The sale goes through the 26th, but you'll want to shop now before all the good stuff sells out.

Below, our best designer finds under $50 from the sale.

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Is On: 5 Fashion Deals We're Snapping Up Now

Alice + Olivia Marg Ruffle Strap Crop Top

This sweet ruffle-strap crop top is selling out quick. You can dress it up or down in a snap.

$225
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Rebecca Minkoff Jon Studded Nylon Crossbody Bag

This pink bag is your perfect wardrobe update for summer and we've never seen a Rebecca Minkoff purse at such a discount. We love its stud details.

$95
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Nanette Lepore Pleated Waist Tie Shirt Dress

This classic shirt dress is perfect for the office and also comes in a red hue. We love its pleat detailing.

$128
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Rebecca Minkoff Dolly Hawaiian Print Smocked Peplum Top

This Hawaiian-print top is summer-ready and has cute tie sleeves.

$148
$39
Nordstrom Rack

Badgley Mischka Rumor II Pump

You need these sparkly pumps with a pointed toe for a night out. They'll dress up any outfit.

$109
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Rebecca Minkoff Jalanda Mid Rise Pants

We're digging the lace-up detail on these mid-rise, white cotton pants. They're fresh for summer.

$148
$39
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Carly Loafer in Pale Gold

These work-ready loafers add a touch of glam thanks to their gold color. Plus, we love the charm detail.

$80
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Rebecca Minkoff Nora Top

Shine on a night out in this glittery top. Its muted color scheme keeps it from being too flashy.

$178
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Nanette Lepore Satin Crew Neck Top

We love the neckline of this satin, short-sleeve blouse. Its contrast rib trim is super unique.

$58
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Rebecca Minkoff Kinsley Shirred Dress

Feel comfortable yet cute in this shirred dress. It's great for a wedding or other formal event.

$198
$51
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, shop Macy's 10 Days of Glam sale.

