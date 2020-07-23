Kanye WestRoyalsPhotosVideos

One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary Tributes Are Music to Fans' Ears

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne honored the 10-year anniversary of their formation with tributes that will make fans' hearts melt.

For One Direction fans, it's a very important day: 10 years ago, the hit boy band formed. 

It was indeed a decade ago that the X Factor contestants were put together as a group on the seventh season of the show, spurring five albums, seven American Music Awards, seven Brit Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards and dozens of hits. To commemorate the milestone occasion, four of the group's beloved members—Harry StylesNiall HoranLouis Tomlinson and Liam Payne—have spoken out publicly with special words honoring the last decade. 

"I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years," Styles wrote on Instagram. "I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you've given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful."

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer continued, "I just can't believe it's been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn't be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here's to ten. H."

Horan told readers on social media, "When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. It's such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years."

Meanwhile, Tomlinson took a walk down memory lane by sharing the first photo that was ever taken of the group. 

"The memories we've shared together have been incredible," he captioned the picture. "Can't believe its [sic] been 10 years already. I look back incredibly proud. Thanks for everything lads and love to you the fans as always x."

As for Payne, he commemorated the special day by sharing a screenshot of a text he sent to his father on July 23, 2010, which read, "Im in a boyband."

"What a journey," he wrote on Instagram. "I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that's supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection."

As of publish time, Zayn Malik has not issued any statement on the anniversary. While Malik left the band in 2015, his bandmates did include him in photos used for their tributes. 

After releasing their fifth and what would be last album together as a group of four, Made in the A.M., in 2015, the men all pursued their own solo careers. Payne and Tomlinson have since also become fathers while Malik is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

And, while it's unclear if the singers will ever come together professionally again, the day has been a mix of emotions for fans who were expecting a reunion. 

As one fan tweeted, "We will always be here. We won't leave you. We won't stop supporting you. We love you. Our dear One direction we miss you."

