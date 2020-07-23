See Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Response to Blake Lively's Pregnancy Joke

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ready for baby number four? Not anytime soon, according to the actor.
On Wednesday, July 22, Reynolds took to Instagram to make an announcement about his 2010 movie, Buried. "Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favorite projects was a film called 'Buried' and it's now on @Hulu," Reynolds wrote alongside an updated clip of the film, which now features Aviation Gin signage. "10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don't recall the aggressive product placement."
As some fans may know, Reynolds is the owner of the company Aviation Gin, so this is some hilarious self-promotion.
In response to her husband's Instagram post, Lively, 32, commented, "I think this just got me pregnant." After seeing her note, the 43-year-old replied with an "out of the office" message.
"I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever," the actor's message stated. "If you need immediate assistance during by absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."
Over the years, Lively and Reynolds—who wed in 2012—have become known for trolling each other on social media. Last year, Reynolds posted a series of candid photos of Lively to celebrate her 32nd birthday. However, the shots he posted showed the Gossip Girl alum with her eyes closed and out of focus.
Reynolds pulled a similar move in 2017 to celebrate her 30th, in which completely cropped her out of his photo tribute. But alas, Lively got her sweet revenge when it came time for her husband's big day just a few months later.
"Happy Birthday, baby," Lively wrote alongside a photo of Ryan Gosling and a cropped out Reynolds at the Critics' Choice Awards. The prankster had to give his wife some props for the masterful prank, commenting, "Awesome."