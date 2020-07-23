See Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Response to Blake Lively's Pregnancy Joke

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds ready for baby number four? Not anytime soon, according to the actor.

On Wednesday, July 22, Reynolds took to Instagram to make an announcement about his 2010 movie, Buried. "Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favorite projects was a film called 'Buried' and it's now on @Hulu," Reynolds wrote alongside an updated clip of the film, which now features Aviation Gin signage. "10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don't recall the aggressive product placement."

As some fans may know, Reynolds is the owner of the company Aviation Gin, so this is some hilarious self-promotion.

In response to her husband's Instagram post, Lively, 32, commented, "I think this just got me pregnant." After seeing her note, the 43-year-old replied with an "out of the office" message.

"I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever," the actor's message stated. "If you need immediate assistance during by absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."