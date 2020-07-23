Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPhotosVideos

Demi Lovato Is Engaged: Look Back at Her Whirlwind Romance With Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich. Look back at their whirlwind romance, which was rumored to have started in March.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 23, 2020
Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato: The 27-year-old singer is engaged to Max Ehrich!

The "Confident" star announced the happy news via Instagram Wednesday night. The two-time Grammy nominee posted photos of what appeared to be a beachside proposal and gave fans their first look at her diamond ring.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner'—something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," Lovato began. "To me it made perfect sense. And today, that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

Addressing her fiancé she wrote, "@maxehrich—I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

Lovato then wrote she's "honored to accept" his "hand in marriage."

"I love you more than a caption could express, but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you," she continued. "I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

photos
2020 Celebrity Engagements

The 29-year-old actor shared some sweet words about his leading lady, too.

"Ahhhh! You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," Ehrich wrote via his Instagram account. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some."

The Young and the Restless star then added, "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here's to forever baby ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu. I'm so excited. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world, and I couldn't be more grateful God brought us together. LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

Rumors about the couple's romance first started spreading in March 2020. E! News learned the celebrities were social distancing together, and the duo made their relationship Instagram official later that month. They then began packing on the PDA on social media, and fans started to wonder if the two were getting ready to walk down the aisle.

To look back at their romance, check out the gallery below.

Instagram
Engaged

"When you begin to actually process your evening and realize that you're ENGAGED...TO YOUR SOULMATE!!!!" Lovato wrote on Instagram Stories underneath a photo of her sparkler.

Instagram
Fireworks

"Oh man this might be my favorite pic of us so far," the artist caption this July 4 snapshot. "Thank you for making me the happiest. I love yew soooo much @maxehrich."

Demi Lovato / Instagram
Birthday Kisses

"BAAAYYBEEE—I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick:
Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN. We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a F--K if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!" Lovato wrote on The Young and the Restless star's birthday back in June. "I spend my days with you, barefaced and in a bathing suit. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before. I can't explain it or you. You're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous. You're also such a positive lil beam of light in my life, and I can't wait to make more birthday memories together. Here's to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich."

Demi Lovato / Instagram
Romantic Getaway

"Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich," the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram in June. "I went to work on a project, but it was so nice to get away for a couple days. Thank you for making me so happy my dear. I love going on adventures with you."

Instagram
Meant to Be

In 2011, Ehrich tweeted, "All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant." Lovato resurfaced the tweet in May and wrote, "We love a little manifestation."

YouTube
Cute Cameos

Lovato and Ehrich were among the many celebrities to appear in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck With U" music video in May.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now," Lovato wrote alongside a clip of the couple dancing and kissing in the video. "Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell...  #stuckwithu."

 

Instagram
Falling in Love

In April, the duo sparked engagement rumors. While a proposal hadn't happened just yet, a source told E! News "Demi and Max are falling in love and [are] so happy together."

"This time has been very special because they have been one-on-one with no distractions or stress from outside life," the insider continued. "They've really gotten to know each other on a different level. He hasn't left, and it's just the two of them. She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It's going great, and they both see it moving in a serious direction. She has loved having him at her house and trying out living together. So far it's working very well."

Instagram
A Sweet Social Media Moment

In March, Lovato accidentally crashed Ehrich's Instagram Live video, fueling the dating rumors.

Michael Buckner for Shutterstock, Erik Pendzich for Shutterstock
Relationship Rumors

Reports about the couple's budding romance started spreading in March 2020.

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," a source told E! News at the time. "He is a good influence on Demi, and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads."

