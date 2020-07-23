Cameron Diaz Says Quarantining With Baby Girl Raddix Has Been "Heaven"

What has quarantining with her first child been like for Cameron Diaz? In one word: "Heaven."

"It's been heaven," Diaz gushed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

Nearly seven months ago, the star and her famous husband, Benji Madden, announced they had become parents for the first time to a baby girl named Raddix. "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple shared in a post at the time. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

While the private pair have kept their little one out of the spotlight—as they said they would at the time of her arrival—the actress gave Fallon an update on her baby girl and how their family time has been amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reflecting on what people often say about time passing by quickly with babies, Diaz told Fallon, "Literally every single day…there's leaps and bounds and these things that happen that—she's not the same baby she was yesterday."