Draya Michele Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Making Light of Shooting Incident

Draya Michele apologized to Megan Thee Stallion following swift backlash to her comments about the rapper's involvement in a shooting incident.

During an appearance on the Wine and Weed podcast, Draya attempted to make jokes about the July 12 shooting, which led to Megan's hospitalization and the arrest of artist Tory Lanez. "I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this... type of road," Michele remarked, alluding to the tumultuous relationship of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, who divorced in 2006 after years of fighting and public controversy.

She continued, "I want you to like me so much that if I'm trying to get out the car, and you're like, 'No, sit your ass in the car,' and I'm like, 'No n---a, I'm getting out the car.' [He'd say,] 'No you're not!' Bam-bam!"

The podcast host said of her inflammatory remarks, "In this moment, Draya just went viral."