Draya Michele Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Making Light of Shooting Incident

Draya Michele apologized to Megan Thee Stallion following swift backlash to her comments about the rapper's involvement in a shooting incident.
During an appearance on the Wine and Weed podcast, Draya attempted to make jokes about the July 12 shooting, which led to Megan's hospitalization and the arrest of artist Tory Lanez. "I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this... type of road," Michele remarked, alluding to the tumultuous relationship of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, who divorced in 2006 after years of fighting and public controversy.
She continued, "I want you to like me so much that if I'm trying to get out the car, and you're like, 'No, sit your ass in the car,' and I'm like, 'No n---a, I'm getting out the car.' [He'd say,] 'No you're not!' Bam-bam!"
The podcast host said of her inflammatory remarks, "In this moment, Draya just went viral."
The famous figure later addressed her comments on Twitter, where she stated she didn't intend to "glorify domestic violence."
"I was trying to say just love me deeply," Draya claimed. "But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I'm sorry."
Megan Thee Stallion seemingly spoke out about her comments, however, she didn't mention Draya by name. The rapper tweeted, "Dumb bitch that s--t ain't f--king funny who tf jokes about getting shot by a n---a."
Megan also added that she will talk about what took place that night "when I get ready."
In previous tweets, the artist said she is expected to make a "full recovery" after undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds. Megan, 25, has since opened up about feeling "traumatized" by the incident, tweeting, "Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized."
Meanwhile, Tory Lanez, who was arrested by police for possession of a concealed weapon in a vehicle at the scene of the shooting, has yet to address the charge against him or his alleged involvement in the shooting. The alleged shooter has not publicly been identified. Law enforcement has also confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a "foot injury," but did not identify the individual.
Authorities told E! News they could not confirm details of unverified reports circulating online and said the incident is still under investigation. Lanez will appear in court on Oct. 13.