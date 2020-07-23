Who Has Already Been Cut From Season 16 of The Bachelorette? An Investigation

Forty-two men entered, but 42 men did not stay.

The first rose ceremony of the new quarantined season of The Bachelorette just took place on Sunday night, but contestants appear to have already been dropping like flies before filming even began, and before anyone even got to meet Clare Crawley. This was always likely to be the case—42 is simply too many contestants. Some men were alternates, and it makes sense that there would be a whole lot of alternates for a season where participation depends on a negative COVID-19 test.

But what's surprising about this development is the fact that the men who were originally announced as potentially being part of the cast have been freely announcing their departure on social media, meaning we're getting a little sneak peek at who will be missing when the full cast is announced closer to the season premiere date. We also might have gotten a clue as to how many men did at least make it to the first rose ceremony, thanks to one of the rejected guys.