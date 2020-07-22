Kanye WestRoyalsPhotosVideos

The Botched Doctors Face Melting Boobs, a Dead Nose & So Much More in All-New Teaser

By Alyssa Ray Jul 22, 2020
Just when you think you've seen it all on Botched!

In this all-new teaser for Botched, which returns with brand new patients on Monday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m., doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif face a series of jaw-dropping cases. We're talking everything from unwanted butt-crack holes to melting breasts.

"So, here we go! Take a look," Dr. Nassif sounds off in the all-new footage above.

"What is that?" a stunned Dr. Dubrow remarks.

As the teaser continues, Heather Dubrow's husband covers his face in distress as he hears about one patient's rotting nipples. Dr. Nassif is left equally shocked when he hears about another patient's dead nose.

Thankfully, you won't have to wait long for these complicated cases as Botched returns in less than two weeks!

And, even better for the patients, the doctors aren't afraid to right these botched plastic surgeries. Dr. Nassif notes to one sufferer, "Good news is I think we can help you!"

"That's so much better," Brittany Nassif's husband says in a voice over.

Cut to Dr. Dubrow doing a celebratory dance in the operating room. No wonder a Botched patient refers to the doctor as her "new superhero."

"This is what happens when you go to a great surgeon," one last patient adds.

For all of this and more, check out the new teaser above! Also, catch up on all of Botched on Peacock.

For a closer look at past Botched transformations, scroll through the images below!

E!
Cheeky, But Not Smiling

After a terrible car accident and poor emergency room care, Brontee was left with a brutal scar on her cheek. Thus, she turned to Dr. Nassif for help, hoping he could give her her smile back. Thankfully, Nassif and his team were able to just that through surgery. Not only did Nassif get rid of Brontee's twitch, but he made her cheek "more normal."

E!
Black Hawk Down

Following a botched boob job, Tanya—an Army Black Hawk crew chief—was left with an MIA breast. With her deployment fast approaching, she needed Dr. Dubrow's help in evening out her chest. Of course, Dubrow and his team signed up for the rescue mission and rectified a previous surgeon's mistake.

E!
Knocked Out Nose

After boxing for three decades, Chris' nose was left flat like a "pancake," which caused him to lose confidence in himself. In order to restore the boxer's nose, Dr. Nassif did an open rhinoplasty and harvested rib to fix the nearly-gone septum. While there were hiccups amid surgery, Chris walked away with a sculpted and supported nose.

Breasts of Frankenstein

Esmeralda turned to the Botched doctors after a failed breast reduction surgery left her with dying tissue that destroyed her chest. Despite her dire situation, Dr. Dubrow was able to give the new patient implants and tattooed on nipples to replace the ones she lost in her first surgery.

E!
Three Boobed Lady

After a series of disastrous breast surgeries, Sandra was left with terrible malposition, which made her look like she had three boobs. After hearing Sandra's case, Dr. Dubrow agreed to take on her complicated chest. Unsurprisingly, the Botched doc was able to right this medical wrong and gave her "two mounds that are symmetrical." 

E!
Car Wrecked Nose

A terrible car accident left Jennifer with a nose deformity and one working nostril. Thus, she needed Dr. Nassif's expertise to fix her car wrecked nose. Through surgery and the help of leeches, Dr. Nassif was able to give Jennifer a normal, functioning nose.

E!
Not-So-Chiseled Chin Implant

Will underwent a series of plastic surgeries after moving to South Florida and becoming extremely insecure. One of these procedures involved both jaw and chin implants—the latter of which took on a weird shape that Will described as "comical." The Botched docs were ultimately able to remove the implant; however, when Will returned for a follow-up visit, he admitted that he was still struggling with his appearance. 

Dr. Nassif discussed the possibility of Will having body dysmorphic disorder and recommended he start attending therapy. Fortunately, Will agreed to do so.

E!
Fixed Failure

Heather experienced complications after undergoing breast augmentation surgery, but the doctor who performed the procedure apparently did nothing to help afterward. As a result, Heather's left breast remained swollen and abnormal-looking, eventually getting worse as the skin began to sag. Cue Dr. Dubrow! Heather described him as "the boob guru," and thanks to his surgical skills, she said she now feels "unstoppable."

E!
Uniboob Reality

Real World alum Flora found herself with a bad case of Symmastia after several bad breast surgeries. Understandably, Flora couldn't stand having a uniboob and turned to the Botched doctors for help. During surgery, Dr. Dubrow discovered that Flora's previous surgeon had used hernia mesh, which likely caused the Symmastia.

"Before my surgery, I had a uniboob situation that was not sexy at all," Flora concluded. "But now, thanks to Dr. Dubrow, I have two separate breasts."

E!
Dog Bite Disaster

After being bitten by a dog at the age of four, Marcelo became the victim of constant bullying. As he grew up, the new patient still felt self-conscious about his scarring and hoped Dr. Nassif could help him. Although the plastic surgeon couldn't promise a perfect restoration, he said he'd do his best.

"Before the surgery, a dog bite had left me with scarring on my cheek and nose and a bulky asymmetrical nose," Marcelo described post-surgery. "Dr. Nassif even said that there's not gonna be a huge improvement on my nose. But now, seeing the result, I'm just so completely blown away by what he has done."

E!
Butt-On-Her-Face

As a kid, Rose was bullied over her nose's shape, which the Arizona resident attempted to fix with two rhinoplasty procedures that ultimately worsened its condition. "My nose looks like I have a butt sticking out of it," she told Botched cameras. Thanks to Dr. Nassif's work, Rose's third surgery gave her the nose she'd been "chasing" all her life.

E!
Ejecting Implants

After undergoing a second augmentation surgery to reduce the size of her chest, Judy contracted "two antibiotic resistant bacterias" and the implants literally "fell out" of her breasts. Fortunately, Dr. Dubrow was able to repair the resulting damage without using any foreign materials "because, if you don't have breasts implants, you can't have a breast implant complication."

E!
Genital Hair Where?

Twenty years ago, Crystal's plastic surgeon performed a skin graft on her right cheek using "groin tissue," and it quickly sprouted "genital hair." After consulting the Botched duo, Crystal underwent two separate surgeries and a procedure involving a "tissue expander" to remove the patch of skin.

E!
"Flying Squirrel" Boobs

After she was turned away last year, return patient Krystina hoped Dr. Dubrow would finally be able to fix her botched breast implants. And though he feared losing her nipple in the process, Dubrow was ultimately able to give her the results she wanted.

E!
Rudolph Nose

Upon learning the truth about Santa Claus, Sara's 8-year-old son head-butted his mom straight into surgical mayhem. Using harvested rib and scalp fascia and a diced cartilage graft, Nassif was able to repair her "L-shaped" nose, whose initially poor circulation caused it to flush purple and red depending on the temperature.

E!
"Shredded Meat" Breasts

When her 12-year-old breast implants popped, Melissa's horrifying replacement surgery that led to serious post-op complications. But thanks to surgical intervention from Dr. Dubrow, Melissa left Botched with a revamped physique and heightened self-esteem too.

E!
Ski-Lift Nose

At the age of 19, Norina snuck off to get a secret nose job several months before her wedding. However, the sketchy surgeon left a "mortified" Norina with a crooked, scarred nose. During the corrective surgery, Dr. Nassif straightened her deviated septum and used composite graphs from her ears to lower her nostrils and give her nose a more normal appearance.

E!
Double-Stacked Breasts

Brittany had four—yes, four!—breast implants, two on each side, which ended up causing her headaches and neck pain in addition to noticeable misshapenness and general discomfort. Dr. Dubrow was able to remove all four of Brittany's previous implants and replace them with one set of brand new ones in addition to a little bit of a breast lift.

E!
Her "Neck Is a Wreck"

A failed facelift and neck lift left left Lisa with deformities, "rippling" skin and scars under her chin. Dr. Nassif removed excess fat from her neck and corrected her previously botched face lift, leaving Lisa with a slimmer, smoother neck.

E!
Balloon Butt

After being teased for her slender physique, Jabrena got butt implants that quickly flipped and continued to move around, giving her rear a bulbous shape and causing her major pain in the butt (literally!). After removing the 600 cc implants and 500 cc of fluid, Dr. Dubrow lifter her bum giving her a butt that "might make the Kardashians jealous."

E!
Pig Nose

After four rhinoplasties gone awry, restaurateur Erika was even more dissatisfied with her nose's appearance than she had been originally. Luckily, surgery number five—performed by Dr. Nassif—was a huge success! "My nose is longer, it's more narrow and you can't see into it," the patient said of her transformation.

E!
"Cow Udder" Implants

When Michelle went under the knife for a "mommy makeover", she did not expect to wake up with breast implants three times larger than the size she wanted. Though repairing her chest required an "unconventional" surgical approach this time around, Dr. Dubrow was able to do it.

E!
Baklava Beak

Following a bad fall and a car accident, Lebanese pop star Sammy needed multiple surgeries on his smashed nose. However, after four failed rhinoplasties, Sammy was left with a nose that looked like baklava. Thankfully, Dr. Nassif was able to right the wrong done to Sammy's nose.

E!
Asymmetrical Breasts

Jessie turned to the Botched doctors after a bad boob job left her with encapsulation. Although Jessie's original doctor tried to right the breast augmentation, he made the situation worse by using the same implant. Dr. Dubrow hypothesized that the biofilm surrounding the implant caused Jessie's ongoing issues—and thankfully he knew how to fix the mess

E!
Pinocchio Nose

Years after getting a nose job, Gisela noticed that the tip of her nose was growing and getting more bulbous. During surgery, the docs realized swelling they believe was caused by a very rare allergy to prolene sutures left there by her last plastic surgeon. The docs were able to remove the abscess thereby correcting Gisela's swollen nose. 

E!
Belly Bulge

After her first botched surgery, Jorden traveled to Turkey to have her liposuction corrected, but it only left her with a bulge on her belly. Not only did the Botched docs fix her Brazilian butt lift, they also smoothed our her midsection with a perfect muscle-tightening tummy tuck.

E!
Overly Puffed Pout

After filling his lips until they were almost ready to pop, Jonathan decided he wanted a more natural look that would allow him to actually close his mouth. The docs injected a dissolvent into Jonathan's lips to reduce their size thereby avoiding surgery.

E!
Drooping Breasts

Not only were Tiffany "New York" Pollard's breast implants drooping, the docs suspected she was suffering from Breast Implant Illness, a possible complication of augmentation surgery that causes various symptoms. After having her implants removed, the reality star instantly noticed an improvement in her health. "Thanks to Dr. Dubrow, I no longer feel sick and the girls are now naturally abundant," she exclaimed. "I would've done this 10 years ago if I knew how wonderful I would feel today."

E!
Cobra-Necked Cougar

Lisa's botched face lift had the opposite affect on her: it made her look older rather than younger and the skin under her chin started sagging. Dr. Nassif was able to correct the hanging skin, giving Lisa a smooth, tight jawline and neck. 

E!
Titney Whitney

Whitney went in for a tandard breast lift and reduction, but when she was on the operating table, her first plastic surgeon actually put breast implants in without her knowledge or consent! Even worse, the new implants eventually became misshapen. Dr. Dubrow removed the oddly shaped implants, giving Whitney her natural look back.

