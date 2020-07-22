Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage Stands After His Divorce Comments

Kim Kardashian's "heart hurts" for Kanye West, a source tells E! News.

Just hours ago, the SKIMS founder asked the public to offer their "compassion and empathy," as the 43-year-old rapper continues to struggles with bipolar disorder. In a series of tweets, that have since been deleted, West made several comments about Kim, Kris Jenner and other celebrities. He also claimed he's "been trying" to divorce his wife of six years.

In light of Kanye's recent posts, a source tells E! News the longtime couple is "spending time apart for now."

"[Kim] is still in Los Angeles and [Kanye] is staying in Wyoming. He hasn't seen the kids in a week. Kim has been trying to fly to Wyoming to get Kanye help and he is refusing it," the insider shares. "She wants to help him and has been trying for over a month now. Kanye's behavior has progressively gotten worse."

According to the source, Kourtney Kardashian has been taking care of North West, 7, and Saint West, 4, so the KKW Beauty founder can "deal with the situation at home."