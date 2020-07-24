Team USA Status Check: See the Olympic Athletes Hoping to Compete in 2021 Summer Games

Team USA can't stop and won't stop going for gold.

It's hard to believe that the Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo were set for tonight. But given the Coronavirus pandemic affecting countries around the world, event organizers previously postponed the events for one whole year.

While many Olympic hopefuls are still working hard to earn an opportunity to compete next summer, others like Team USA surfer Caroline Marks have already secured a spot in Tokyo. Just because you have a spot, however, doesn't mean it's time to slack off.

"My goal is to better my surfing every day and be the most prepared for any conditions that get thrown at me so I can be my best on competition day," Caroline shared with E! News exclusively when discussing her training.

Besides, there is so much to look forward to as surfing officially becomes an Olympic sport in Tokyo.

"The opening ceremony is something I've always dreamed of being a part of," she explained. "Competing and representing my country is going to be incredible! Surfing is really an individual sport so to have a team behind me is going to be a really fun experience. I'm excited for it all."