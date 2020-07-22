Here's Why Fans Think The Weeknd's "Snowchild" Is About Selena Gomez

Pop culture detectives never take days off—even if it's for The Weeknd.

On Wednesday morning, the musician dropped the official music video for his latest song "Snowchild." In the finished product that has already received close to half a million views on YouTube as of press time, The Weeknd pays homage to his past as he looks back on his many personas.

Shortly after the video was released, some fans couldn't help but analyze the footage and relate it to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

For starters, the music video was released the same day as Selena's 28th birthday and balloons just so happen to appear in the first 20 seconds of the video.

One Twitter user pointed out houses and staircases that may look familiar to the "Come and Get It" singer from previous photoshoots.

And perhaps another coincidence is the simple fact that "Snowchild" was previously listed on Selena's "Cooking Together" Spotify playlist back in April. Perhaps the new music video is The Weeknd's way of giving his ex a birthday present?