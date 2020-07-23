Sister Act: See the All-Star Cast of Ramona and Beezus Then and Now

Meet Ramona the pest and Beezus, her perpetually annoyed but supportive older sister. Better yet, meet the movie about the two of them that assembled an impressively all-star cast to bring Beverly Cleary's classic children's novels to life.
The 2010 film Ramona and Beezus takes quite a few liberties with Cleary's 1970s-era universe, which featured the middle-class Quimby family, friends and relatives dealing with life's everyday challenges in Portland, Ore. Namely, it updates the setting to the 21st century and the social mores of the day aren't quite so old-fashioned.
But the heart of the stories, about family and sticking together when times are tough and the egg you pulled out of the fridge was raw instead of hard-boiled, translated perfectly.
"The whole point of the movie, in my eyes, is kind of showing the world that there's not always a perfect family," a 16-year-old Selena Gomez, who played Beatrice "Beezus" Quimby, told Hollywood.com at the time. "People do struggle with financial problems and family problems, and you kind of need your family the most when you're in situations like that."
Ramona and Beezus opened in theaters on July 23, 2010, so in honor of its 10th anniversary, it's time to check in on the cast, including all of the interesting coincidences and the ways their paths intersected before and after they came together for this sweet film:
At the end of the day, the special relationship between two sisters is what Ramona and Beezus is all about—which Selena Gomez, also a proud sibling in real life, recognized from the beginning.
"I think it's very relatable," the teen observed in 2010. "We don't like each other in the beginning and kind of annoy one another, and then towards the end we realize that we kinda need each other."