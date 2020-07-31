What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks For August 1-2

Breaking news: Christmas has come early this year.
OK, not really, but this does feel like a holiday weekend thanks to Beyoncé blessing us with her new visual album—which she wrote, directed and executive produced—so let's get in formation...by throwing on our comfiest pants, grabbing our most delicious snacks and making an indent in our couches by binging the first weekend of August away.
Bey's highly anticipated new film isn't your only streaming option this weekend, as Netflix is dropping the far out second season of The Umbrella Academy and an intimate new documentary is bringing you inside the minds of some of the world's most elite athletes.
Plus, a beloved rom-com has made its long-awaited debut on a streaming platform and a new docuseries from the man behind Cheer is likely to hit you right in your Friday Night Lights feels. Clear eyes, full hearts, can't stop watching!
If You Worship at the Altar of Queen Bey: The Grammy winner's visual album is jam-packed with appearances, including her husband, Jay-Z, and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. Plus, famous friends like Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech all pop up.
But let's be real: Beyoncé is more than enough for us and Black Is King includes full-length videos for songs like "Already," "Brown Skin Girl," "Mood 4 Eva" and "My Power." We're not worthy to receive you but only say the word, Bey, and we will watch Black Is King 10 times this weekend.
"I've given it my all and now it's yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry," the superstar said of the film. "I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose." (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Haven't Stopped Thinking About the Hargreeves Family for Months: After delivering one of the most jawdropping cliffhangers in recent memory, we've been counting down the days until the return of The Umbrella Academy. The wait is finally over as the superhero-drama-but-with-a-twist returns with a blast to the past. Literally. The action picks up in the '60s, with each of the siblings being scattered throughout a three-year period in and around Dallas. Cults, Swedish assassins and another apocalypse ensues. So not groovy. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are Still Missing Cheer: Did you know that Greg Whiteley, the director who's responsible for bringing the joy that is Coach Monica and the Navarro College cheerleaders into our lives, actually has another docuseries on the streaming platform?
The fifth and final season of the critically acclaimed junior football docuseries Last Chance U may just be its most intense yet, focusing on the team at Laney College, located in Oakland, Calif. The pressure's on for the team—and its Hall of Fame coach John Beam, in his 40th year as filming began—as they enter their season as the defending state and national champions. The stakes couldn't be higher and the drama couldn't be more compelling.
And bonus, if you are new to Last Chance U: you have four previous seasons you can also binge. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are in Need of a Bit of Nostalgia: We don't know who needs to hear this but My Best Friend's Wedding is finally available to stream. Maybe there won't be marriage, maybe there won't be sex, but by God there'll be dancing! (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Are Missing the Olympics Right About Now: While you unfortunately won't be watching Simone Biles continue her streak as the most dominate gymnast ever at the 2020 Tokyo Games, you can get your Olympics fix on July 29 with the premiere of The Weight of Gold.
With a truly all-star line-up of participants—Michael Phelps, Jeremy Bloom, Lolo Jones, Gracie Gold, Bode Miller, Apolo Anton Ohno, Sasha Cohen, Shaun White, David Boudia, Katie Uhlaender, and posthumously, Jeret Peterson and Steven Holcomb—the documentary explores the mental health challenges these world-class athletes face in their quest for gold. (Where to Watch: HBO & HBO Max)
If You're Guilty of Saying "Jeah!" Back in the Day: Speaking of the Olympics, revisit Ryan Lochte's complicated history as one of the world's greatest swimmers in In Deep With Ryan Lochte, a documentary that dives, well, deep into the Rio robbery scandal that tarnished his reputation.
The movie is bittersweet as it also finds the 35-year-old father of two training to make his comeback in Tokyo. "This is the most pressure I've ever had in my entire life. If i don't make the Olympic team, they won't see the change that I have made," he says. "It's all or nothing now." Sad jeah. (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You've Got a Raging Sweet Tooth: Satisfy your cravings with Sugar Rush Extra Sweet, the third season of one of the most delectable cooking competition series. (And we're not just saying that because Nightly Pop's Hunter March hosts the show, we promise!) Like in the first two season, each episode features four teams battling it out in three rounds of baking (cupcakes, confections and cakes, oh my!) for the $10,000 grand prize. But Extra Sweet adds in a fun dilemma: if you win one of the earlier rounds, you can either receive more time moving forward or bank $1,500. Something tells us these bakers might just end up stress-eating their own creations. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Intrigued By an '80s-Set British and Australian Comedy: Specific? Sure. But Frayed isn't your average comedy. For example: Simone (Sarah Kendall, who also created the series) only learns her perfect life was just a lie after her husband, who was secretly in debt, dies of a heart attack during an appointment with a sex worker. If that doesn't capture your attention, we don't know what else will. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)