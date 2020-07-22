Priscilla Presley Speaks Out About Grandson Benjamin Keough's "Devastating" Death

Priscilla Presley is in "shock" over her grandson Benjamin Keough's sudden death.
The son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough passed away July 12 at the age of 27. Following an autopsy, the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office stated that Benjamin's cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide.
On Wednesday, July 22, Priscilla mourned the death of her grandson in a post on her Facebook page. "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating," she wrote in her first public statement on Ben's passing. "Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul."
Priscilla, who shared daughter Lisa Marie with the late Elvis Presley, went to write that she wakes up each day praying that "it will get better."
"Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother," Priscilla continued. "Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son."
Priscilla noted that she's also thinking of Ben's sister, actress Riley Keough, who was "so loving and so close to him," as well as Lisa Marie's twins, Harper and Finley, who "absolutely adored Ben," and Ben's uncle, Navarone Garibaldi, who Priscilla said "struggles deeply with loss and death."
In a final message to her grandson, Priscilla wrote, "Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."
After news of Ben's tragic death emerged, Lisa Marie's rep shared a heartbreaking statement with E! News. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."
Riley also paid tribute to her brother over the weekend, writing alongside a series of photos, "Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."
"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," Riley's post continued. "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god."
The 31-year-old concluded her message, "I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."