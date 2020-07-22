Kanye WestRoyalsPhotosVideos

Update Your Space for Summer With Brooklinen’s New Waffle Towels and Robes

These lightweight Turkish cotton essentials come in a variety of hues.

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 22, 2020
E-Comm: Brooklinen Waffle Towels and RobesBrooklinen

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If your bathroom could use a summer update, you're going to want to check out Brooklinen's new waffle towels and robes. They're made of lightweight Turkish cotton, and their squares help absorb water quickly, but don't snag thanks to their smart design. The towels are available in four different hues, including a summery flamingo pink, and the bathrobe is available in three.

Check out these new arrival must-haves below.

The Best Deals on Home Office Furniture & Essentials

Waffle Towel Move-In Bundle in Flamingo

If you want to refresh your whole bathroom, opt for this move-in bundle including four bath towels, two hand towels, four washcloths and one bath mat.

$118
$91
Brooklinen

Waffle Bath Towel Bundle in Smoke

This smaller bath towel bundle comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and one bath mat.

$59
$47
Brooklinen

Waffle Bath Sheets in Graphite

Why wrap yourself up in a bath towel when you could wrap yourself up in a bath sheet? Sounds so much cozier. This set includes two.

$79
$71
Brooklinen

Waffle Washcloths in White

You can't go wrong with this set of two washcloths.

$12
$11
Brooklinen

Waffle Robe in Graphite

Swap out your fuzzy bathrobe for this waffle option for summer. It's fast drying.

$98
$88
Brooklinen

Waffle Hand Towels in Flamingo

Your kitchen will shine with this cute set of two hand towels.

$29
$26
Brooklinen

