Maren Morris Has the Best Response to Critic Who Called Her Photo "Distasteful"

Maren Morris has two simple words for this critic: "girl BYE."

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning songstress shared a photo of herself dolled up with her hair and makeup done. Crediting hairstylist Marwa Bashir for her 'do, the songstress captioned the shot, "w a v y hair."

However, other people were more interested in making comments about her breasts and cleavage. One person called the photo of Morris "distasteful."

"Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits . Yes it's distasteful for sure," the person criticized. "Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair , or perhaps make the caption big boobs ? Just saying like holy cow."

The comment continued, "Everything in this world doesn't make sense anymore , clearly these littles don't have much to look up to either."

However, the person's words did not go unnoticed by the star, who fired back with an unapologetic response.