Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph Recall a Trip to a Psychic in Bless the Harts Comic-Con Sneak Peek

As if Comic-Con At Home weren't already weird, allow Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig to take you on a real trip.

In a sneak peek of the Bless the Harts Comic-Con panel, exclusive to E! News, Rudolph and Wiig recall a visit to a medium that the two went on together, where the medium called them "giggling girlfriends."

"Girl, she was not wrong," Rudolph says.

The medium was, however, apparently wrong about everything else.

"Everything she said about me was wrong," Wiig says of the medium, who claimed both Wiig and Rudolph had sisters who don't actually exist.

It is possible that the medium did predict the pandemic, even if everything else about her sounds fairly questionable.

The clip doesn't actually feature any discussion about Bless the Harts, the animated Fox comedy, but we'll never complain about watching this group of funny people hang out with each other. We'll also assume that the full panel will feature some info about the upcoming season two, which is set to premiere Sunday, Sept. 27.