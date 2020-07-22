The Chicks' Natalie Maines Weighs In on Lady A's "Very Awkward" Name Change Lawsuit

The Chicks' Natalie Maines has weighed in on a fellow country group also undergoing a name change.

Last month amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement, the group formerly known as The Dixie Chicks announced they were dropping the "Dixie" from their famous name, a term that has Confederate south and minstrel roots.

"We want to meet the moment," the trio said in a statement at the time.

"A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to 'The Chicks' of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name," the women said in a statement. "We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!"

The announcement came on the heels of the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum also shifting to Lady A, citing their regret for using a word that references "the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery."